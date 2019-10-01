CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets noted investors added around 3.7K contracts to their open interest positions on Monday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, too, went up by more than 7K contracts, partially offsetting the previous drop.

EUR/USD now looks to 1.0840

As expected, EUR/USD broke below the key support at 1.09 the figure. Rising open interest and volume amidst the recent drop opens the door for extra decline with the immediate target at May 2017 low in the 1.0840 region.