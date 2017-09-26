EUR futures: bearish sentiment picks up pace

In light of CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets, traders trimmed their open interest positions by almost 1.4K contracts on Monday vs. Friday’s 433,184 contracts. On the opposite side, volume increased by more than 31.2K contracts.

EUR/USD door open for extra downside

EUR/USD continues to lose ground during the first half of the week, currently on its way to test the key support at 1.1800 the figure. The down move comes along dwindling open interest, which points to liquidation of long positions. The higher volume in tandem with declining prices should also add to the idea that a deeper pullback remains on the cards.