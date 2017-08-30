EUR futures: a top in place above 1.20?By Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets showed investors increasing their open interest positions by nearly 6.4K contracts on Tuesday vs. Monday’s final 468,232 contracts. In the same direction, volume rose significantly by more than 140K contracts to 295,039 contracts, the highest level since July 20.
EUR/USD consolidation likely to follow
Spot advanced well above the key limestone at 1.2000 the figure on Tuesday, although sellers stepped in and forced EUR/USD to close the day in red figures, shedding around a cent since daily tops in the vicinity of 1.2070.
A strong build in volume in combination with rising open interest and yesterday’s ‘gravestone doji’-like candle all suggest that we may be at the onset of a reversion of the strong up trend, prompting caution among traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.