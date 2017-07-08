EUR futures: a top in place?By Pablo Piovano
Advanced data from CME Group for EUR futures markets showed open interest rose by 2.9K contracts on Friday vs. Thursday’s final 468,295 contracts. In addition, volume rose by nearly 70K contracts. Both volume and open interest keep running above the monthly average for the time being.
EUR/USD faces potential consolidation
EUR/USD’s drop on Friday following solid US payrolls figures seems to have found decent contention in the upper-1.1700s so far, although the pick up in volume and open interest coupled with declining prices are indicative of the emergence of fresh short positions. This is a bearish factor, although it should turn bullish once shorts begin to cover.
