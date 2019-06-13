EUR Futures: a deeper correction in the offing?

According to advanced figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose by more than 24K contracts on Wednesday, the largest single day build so far this year. In the same direction, volume posted the biggest up move since March 7, increasing by around 265.4K contracts.

EUR/USD scope for extra losses

EUR/USD charted a bearish ‘outside day’ yesterday amidst rising volume and open interest, all indicative that a potential move further south is in the pipeline in the near term.