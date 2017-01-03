EUR: Finding little traction - BBH

Analysts at BBH suggest that the euro is finding little traction as the euro stalled near $1.0630 yesterday, as it did last week as well.

“Since that high, the euro has slid a full cent before finding support near $1.0525. Two weeks ago, the US premium over Germany on two-year money was less than 200 bp. It is now near 215 bp, a new extreme since the late 1990s. We suspect North American dealers will be reluctant to sell the euro without first squeezing the intraday shorts established in the European morning. The $1.0560-$1.0580 area may offer initial resistance now.”