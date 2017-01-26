EUR: Eurogroup meeting in focus - TDS

Analysts at TDS note that this afternoon the Eurogroup is meeting to discuss Greece’s bailout, as well as how Ireland, Portugal, and Spain are faring.

Key Quotes

“There are questions around the next stage of Greek bailout, after German Finance Minister Schaeuble told reporters at Davos earlier this month that the Germans wouldn’t take part in the next step without the IMF, but the IMF has said that it will not take part without debt relief for Greece. We’ll be watching to see if there are indications over which side may soften.”