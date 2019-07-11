According to analysts at ING, today’s calendar is likely to keep further EUR/USD upside limited after the euro posted the smallest gains among G10 currencies amid the US dollar's sell off in the past 24 hours.
Key Quotes
“The key event is the release of the ECB June minutes, where any hint of a possible shift in forward guidance – possibly at the late July meeting – will keep a lid on the euro. Some further pressure may also come from remarks by the ECB’s Benoit Coeure (1115 GMT) should he reiterate his recent openness to another round of quantitative easing.”
“The balance of risks for EUR/USD seems skewed to the downside and the pair may fall back below the 100-day moving average (1.1256) during the day.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading on high ground below 1.1300 after Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates. He speaks again later today. The ECB minutes are set to be dovish as well.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness
Japanese industrial-related data continued indicating a steeper economic slowdown. The US will release today the final version of June inflation, with core CPI seen at 2.0% YoY. USD/JPY has broken below the 108.60/70 price zone, which increases the risk of a bearish extension.
Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.