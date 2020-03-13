EUR/DKK: Trading close to 7.4730 in the short-term – Danske Bank

Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) has just announced a new one-week lending facility with an interest rate of -0.50%. In the opinion of analysts at Danske Bank, it will allow DN to draw down the FX reserve further to cap EUR/DKK upside and, hence, reduce the possibility of a near-term rate hike.

Key quotes

“We forecast EUR/DKK to continue to trade close to 7.4730 short term, as the current weak stock markets and low-interest rates in Denmark are weighing on the DKK.”

“In the remainder of March, seasonal dividend payments will further support a high level for the EUR/DKK.”

“We still expect an independent 10bp rate hike from DN later this year, but see less probability of a hike in the short term should we see renewed outflow from the FX reserve.”