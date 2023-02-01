Economists expect EUR/DKK to rise slightly and likely just enough to break the 7.4400 level after central banks announcements on Thursday.
Crunch time for EUR/DKK
“We expect Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) to hike 10 bps less than ECB on Thursday and widen the spread to -35 bps.”
“It is a 50/50 event whether DN follows ECB or not according to the market. Hence, if we are right, we expect EUR/DKK to rise, although only just above 7.4400.”
“FX forwards should drop if DN hikes 10 bps less. A further rise in EUR rates on a hawkish ECB would slightly mitigate the effect.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0900 after weak US employment data
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data published by ADP showed that employment in the US private sector grew at a much softer pace than expected in January, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2300, eyes on Fed
GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction and trading near Tuesday's closing level slightly above 1.2300. The US Dollar is having a tough time finding demand as investors await high-tier data releases and the Fed's policy decisions.
Gold price rises to $1,930 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced to the $1,930 area on Wednesday. Ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated policy announcements and important data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Is a crypto market meltdown looming after massive gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in January?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins yielded double-digit gains over the past month, recovering from the FTX-collapse induced meltdown. There was a significant increase in the supply of stablecoins in the market.
Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise Premium
The US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates by 25 bps despite some signs of economic weakness. A relatively robust jobs market will likely cause Fed Chair Powell to be relatively hawkish.