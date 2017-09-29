EUR: Constructive EZ Sep CPI release could provide some upside relief - ING

EUR: Constructive EZ Sep CPI release could provide some upside relief - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING, flash EZ CPI data for Sep will be the anchor point for EUR investors today and their economists expect a final month of no change in both headline (1.50%) and core (1.20%) before energy base effects start to push down headline inflation.
Key Quotes
“Watch out for upside surprises in core given that it would be a positive sign that pipeline price pressures are having a faster effect on inflation than initially thought. Under this scenario, EUR/$ could find some upside pressure towards 1.1840 (50-dma). Expect investors to remain cautious, however, ahead of a potential Catalan vote.”
