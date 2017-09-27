EUR/CHF to trend higher towards 1.20 over the coming year - Nomura

Nomura’s FX Strategists offer their thoughts on the EUR/CHF price-outlook over the coming year.

Key Quotes:

"Our ETF trackers suggest fewer euro area equities have been purchased since July. The North Korea risk premium in G10 FX could have been a contributing factor. But with the global growth backdrop and positive inflation surprises in the pipeline, we continue to expect EUR/CHF to perform and see an increasing likelihood of 1.20 over the next year.”

"We expect the equity outflows to continue to dominate the price action and expect EUR/CHF to continue its trend higher towards 1.20 over the coming year."