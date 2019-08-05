EUR/CHF technical analysis: Recovers from over 2-year lows, still deep in the red near 1.0900 mark

- The EUR/CHF cross extended its recent steep decline and tumbled to an intraday low level of 1.0863 - the lowest level since 26 June 2017 during the European session on Monday.
- A sharp deterioration in the global risk sentiment - reinforced by tumbling global bond yields, benefitted the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status and exerted some heave pressure on the cross.
From a technical perspective, Friday's decisive breakthrough a short-term descending trend-line support - extending from late-Jan. through late-March and late-July swing lows, was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and a strong follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are already flashing highly oversold conditions and seemed to be the only factor that helped ease the bearish pressure. This coupled with a goodish pickup in the shared currency further collaborated to the pair's intraday bounce back closer to the 1.0900 round figure mark.
However, any further recovery is more likely to meet with some fresh supply and fizzle out rather quickly near the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance near mid-1.0900s amid a fresh escalation in trade disputes between the world's two largest economies and the prevalent risk-off mood.
EUR/CHF daily chart
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0896
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1052
|Daily SMA50
|1.1119
|Daily SMA100
|1.1216
|Daily SMA200
|1.1276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0982
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0905
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1174
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1009
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.