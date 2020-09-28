According to analysts at Wells Fargo, point out the Swiss National Bank’s dovish tone has not been followed through with interest rate action. They see the EUR/CHF rising modestly over the medium-term.
Key Quotes:
“Despite the improving economy and the outlook for steady interest rate policy, we see limited prospects for Swiss franc strength and indeed expect moderate franc weakness versus the euro over time. The threat of foreign exchange intervention from the central bank persists, even though it has been somewhat less active in FX markets in recent weeks.”
“We still see the global economy on an overall recovering path despite some recent hints of activity softness as well as recent financial market strains. As long as the overall global economic recovery remains intact, a lessening in safe haven support could weigh on the Swiss franc.”
“We forecast the franc to weaken versus the euro over the medium-term, and see a reasonably steady Swiss franc versus the U.S. dollar.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
