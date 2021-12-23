EUR/CHF subdued close to 1.0400 level as traders mull whats next for 2022

- EUR/CHF has been trading subdued on Thursday, at one point dipping under 1.0400, but subsequently recovering back above the big figure.
- Over the next few sessions, EUR/CHF will likely stick well within recent 1.0370-1.0470ish ranges amid the end of year holiday lull.
Having found resistance at its 21-day moving average at 1.0422 earlier in the session, EUR/CHF dipped back briefly under the 1.0400 level but in more recent trade, has recovered to just above the big figure. Market participants suspect the SNB has become more active in propping up the pair in recent weeks amid a pick-up in Swiss sight deposits over the last two weeks. That likely rules out any move under recent monthly lows in the 1.0370 area for the time being.
Recent selling pressure is somewhat surprising in light of the drastic improvement in the market’s appetite for risk over the course of the week. Positive updates from the scientific community that Omicron, as hoped, is significantly less likely to cause severe disease versus the delta variant, reducing the pressure on European governments to lockdown as aggressively, has been the main driver of the improvement in risk appetite. But on the week, EUR/CHF is only up about 0.2%.
Still, in light of the eleven weeks straight of negative returns seen between September and the end of November, that saw the pair drop from above 1.0900 to near current levels in around 1.0400, the EUR/CHF bulls should likely be thankful that the selling pressure in December has abated. Over the next couple of sessions, subdued trade that keeps EUR/CHF well within recent 1.0370-1.0470ish ranges is likely to continue amid the end of year holiday lull.
When 2022 kicks off and markets return to normal trading conditions, the big question for EUR/CHF will be whether improvements in global risk appetite as Omicron fears ease and the ECB’s comparatively hawkish stance versus the SNB will be enough to trigger a sustained rebound in the pair. Alternatively, inflation differentials between the Eurozone and Switzerland that continue to erode the purchasing power of the euro faster than the Swiss franc may continue to put downwards pressure on the pair.
EUR/Chf
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0408
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.042
|Daily SMA50
|1.0524
|Daily SMA100
|1.0663
|Daily SMA200
|1.0806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0435
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0415
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0467
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0386
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0604
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.039
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0404
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0393
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0451
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
