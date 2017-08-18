EUR/CHF stays wary on the ECB – Danske Bank

EUR/CHF stays wary on the ECB – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Mathias Mogensen, Analyst at Danske Bank, assessed the potential prospects for the cross.
Key Quotes
“Elsewhere among the majors, we note the very muted downside reactions in EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF following the ECB minutes which suggest that the FX market is looking for a bit 'less acceptance of USD weakness' among central banks rather than outright EUR weakness”.
“Indeed this ‘differential’ price action in EUR crosses makes sense as both BoJ and SNB have been keen to stay out of exit talk, thus leaving less potential for a repricing of these/their currencies after the dovish ECB message”.
“We note that EUR/CHF saw a somewhat muted reaction when EUR/USD jumped during July, and we could certainly see EUR/CHF a tad weaker near term as a hesitant ECB is not good news for SNB”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.