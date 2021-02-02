EUR/CHF: SNB's efforts to steer franc to weaker levels to be effective by end-2021 – Rabobank

Economists at Rabobank expect Switzerland’s FX intervention policy to have more effect at the end of the year and, therefore, forecast the EUR/CHF pair at 1.10 by the end of 2021.
Key quotes
“Insofar as the CHF is an established safe haven currency, it is reasonable to expect that the SNB’s efforts to undermine the value of the currency may have more effect in the latter half of this year. This assumes that growth levels in the eurozone are then strengthening and that the risks associated with the pandemic have subsided.”
“We have frequently argued that for EUR/CHF to rise enough for the SNB to be able to abandon both negative rates and its FX intervention policy that EMU would have to be stronger, stable and more coherent. Until the EUR can claim a greater share of safe haven flow, EUR/CHF will be prone to moving lower on any whiff of crisis or recession. The EUR may be several decades away from gaining safe haven status. And many hurdles remain.”
“We maintain our forecast that EUR/CHF could rise to 1.10 towards the end of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2100 ahead of Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is clinging onto the recovery gains under 1.2100, as the bears take a breather following Monday’s sell-off while awaiting the Eurozone Q4 Preliminary GDP release. The US dollar is trying to regain footing amid a rally in the S&P 500 futures.
Silver teases immediate support line above $28.00, aims to fill Monday’s gap
Silver flirts with short-term support line while taking rounds to $28.40, intraday low of $28.23, during early Tuesday. The white metal extends its failures to keep a brief uptick beyond the $30.00 while flashing 1.33% losses on a day.
Cardano aims for $0.50 with little to no resistance ahead
Cardano price broke out of a consolidation pattern as it surged by more than 15% on February 1. The ongoing bullish momentum could push ADA’s market value towards $0.50 as several on-chain metrics turn bullish.
CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV rallies to multi-day highs on Lucid Motors news
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) settled Monday nearly 10% higher after reaching as high as $25.95. The price, however, eased from five-day highs in the post-market trading, managing to recapture the $25 mark.
US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.