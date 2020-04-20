Thursday is shaping up to be a crucial day for the outlook on the EUR with the preliminary April PMI data due for release and EU leaders holding a video summit, per Rabobank. EUR/CHF trades at 1.0517 after hitting a five-year low at 1.0508 last week.
Key quotes
“The stakes are particularly high going into the EU summit on Thursday. Given the difficulties associated with finding an agreement coupled with the rising economic headwinds, we expect the EUR to come under further pressure.”
“We have frequently argued that for the SNB, its holy grail of a weaker CHF is likely to be found in a strong and politically coherent Eurozone economy which would draw FX flows into the EUR and away from the CHF.”
“We see scope for EUR/CHF edging to 1.04.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.