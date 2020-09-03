EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Repeated rejection at 1.0850 is cause for concern for the bulls

- EUR/CHF's weekly chart shows bull failure at 1.0850.
- The immediate bias remains neutral despite descending trendline breakout.
EUR/CHF is trading below 1.08 during Thursday's Asian trading hours.
The long upper wick attached to the weekly candle shows rejection near 1.0850. The area around that level has capped upside multiple times since the last week of July. As such, the immediate bias will remain neutral as long as the pair is held below 1.0850.
A weekly close above 1.0850 would validate the upside break of a two-year-long descending trendline and open the doors for resistance at 1.1059 (October 2019 high).
On the downside, 1.07 is the level to beat for the bears.
Weekly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0792
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0733
|Daily SMA100
|1.0677
|Daily SMA200
|1.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0852
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0775
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0722
|Previous Monthly High
|1.085
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off the lows, above 0.73 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 0.7311 after Chinese Caixin Services PMI surprised to the upside. The aussie shows some signs of life amid a pause in the dollar rebound and a better market mood.
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics
USD/JPY probes weekly high flashed on Wednesday after recently bouncing off 106.12. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is up for running as a national leader, suggesting a long future of the Abenomics.
Gold faces an uphill task on road to recovery
Gold is reversing Wednesday’s 1.5% slump, triggered by a broad-based US dollar comeback. The correction in the greenback from two-year lows came in on the back of stronger US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders data while markets ignored the downbeat ADP jobs report.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.
EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains
The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines.