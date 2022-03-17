EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Rallying towards 1.0420 and 1.0465

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The euro breaches Fibonacci retracement resistance to confirm its bullish momentum.
  • The next upside targets are 1.0420 and 1.0465.

The euro has rallied further against the Swiss franc on Thursday, extending its uptrend from early March lows right below parity, to the 1.0400 area so far.

The pair has reaffirmed its uptrend earlier today after the confirmation above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the February-March decline, at 1.0365, which has acted as support to attack the 1.0400 area at the time of writing.

With the euro strengthening across the board amid a moderate optimism about the possibilities of some progress in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and the EUR/CHF standing comfortably above the 50-day SMA, the next upside targets are the 100-day SMA at 1.0420 and February 21, 22 and 23 highs at 1.0465.

Once above here, the pair might take some time before attempting an attack to February 16 high at 1.0555.

On the downside, a bearish reversal below the mentioned Fibonacci retracement level, at 1.0365 might extend towards 1.0290/00 (March 10 high, 50% Fib. Retracement) before testing March 11 lows at 1.0195.

EUR/CHF daily chart

EURCHF daily chart

Technical levels to watch

EUR/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0398
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.0377
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0281
Daily SMA50 1.0383
Daily SMA100 1.0422
Daily SMA200 1.062
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0385
Previous Daily Low 1.0304
Previous Weekly High 1.0303
Previous Weekly Low 0.9972
Previous Monthly High 1.0612
Previous Monthly Low 1.0279
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0354
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0335
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0325
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0274
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0406
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0436
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0487

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs beyond 1.1100

EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs beyond 1.1100

EUR/USD continues to push higher on Thursday and trades at its highest level in a week above 1.1100. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounced from 1.3100 despite cautious BOE

GBP/USD bounced from 1.3100 despite cautious BOE

 The British pound came under heavy selling pressure after the BOE adopted a cautious tone with regard to futures rate hikes. Nevertheless, the dollar’s sell-off helped GBP/USD to recover 1.3150.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends recovery toward $1,950

Gold extends recovery toward $1,950

Gold preserves its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rebound and clings to strong daily gains above $1,940. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on the day, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally

Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally

The uptrend’s continued progress will be vital for the maintenance of the current relief rally as the weekend approaches with a risk that it could be cut short very quickly.

Read more

Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site

Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site

FB gained 6.04% during Wednesday’s trading session. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Instagram will be adding NFTs to its platform. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures