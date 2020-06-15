EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Potential H&S formation below 1.0655

EUR/CHF recovery attempt from 1.0645, capped below 1.0730.
The pair is risking to activate a Head and Shoulders formation below 1.0650/55.
The euro’s recovery from last week's lows at 1.0645 has lost steam above 1.0700, and the pair has remained moving without a clear direction on Monday, limited below 1.0730. The common currency has opened the week on a soft note, weighed by the negative market sentiment on the back of increasing concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections.
The euro dangerously close to key support at 1.0655
The four-hour charts show the pair capped below 1.0730 moving about 50 pips above key support at 1.0650/55, the neckline of a Head and Shoulders formation shaped in the last three weeks (view image), this level is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June rally. Below here, the pair might gain bearish momentum, heading towards May 20 and 15 lows at 1.0580 Before early May lows at 1.0505.
On the upside, the pair should extend its current recovery above the mentioned 1.0730 high (intra-day high, May 29 high) before aiming towards 10790/00 (June 10 high, Intra-day level) and then June 9 high at 1.0828).
EUR/CHF 4-hour chart
EUR/CHF key levels to watch
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0705
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0695
|Daily SMA50
|1.0601
|Daily SMA100
|1.0615
|Daily SMA200
|1.0768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0728
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.089
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0655
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0726
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0505
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.082
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.26, bouncing from the lows after PM Johnson said that there is a "very good" chance of a deal with the UK after a call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.