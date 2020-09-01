EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Long trade setup on buy limit, 1:4 R/R

Developing story
Given that the following trade, short CHF, is now breakeven, an opportunity to short CHF again through EUR/CHF has arisen for a day trading opportunity for the sessions ahead.
In the following charts, it is illustrated that the correction of the hourly bullish impulse has decelerated and is moving in to test the upside.
Moving down to the 15-min chart, there current signs that the price is now crossing over into a bullish environment which gives rise of the possibility of a long set-up for a 1:4 risk to reward opportunity.
1-hour chart
15-min chart
With the price testing the resistance, above the 21 moving average and underpinned by bullish RSI, a buy limit order could be triggered on a pullback to structure.
Alternatively, a more expensive trade can be taken at market for a 1:3 risk to reward.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls struggle near two-year high ahead of Aussie Q2 GDP
AUD/USD consolidates from a 25-month high before attempting a bounce off 0.7360. US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, plays a major role. Aussie GDP can print the record GDP contraction, trade war with China and virus updates are also the key.
EUR/USD hit 1.2011, retreats to 1.1900 level
EUR/USD shed some 100 pips from a fresh 2-year high as upbeat US data triggered profit-taking. The American currency, however, is far from bullish.
Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout
Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.
BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model
Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.