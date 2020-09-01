EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Long trade setup on buy limit, 1:4 R/R

Developing story

Given that the following trade, short CHF, is now breakeven, an opportunity to short CHF again through EUR/CHF has arisen for a day trading opportunity for the sessions ahead.

In the following charts, it is illustrated that the correction of the hourly bullish impulse has decelerated and is moving in to test the upside.

Moving down to the 15-min chart, there current signs that the price is now crossing over into a bullish environment which gives rise of the possibility of a long set-up for a 1:4 risk to reward opportunity.

1-hour chart

15-min chart

With the price testing the resistance, above the 21 moving average and underpinned by bullish RSI, a buy limit order could be triggered on a pullback to structure.

Alternatively, a more expensive trade can be taken at market for a 1:3 risk to reward.

More to come...