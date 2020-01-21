EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Eyes recovery rally with triangle breakout on 1H

- EUR/CHF's hourly chart is reporting a triangle breakout.
- The RSI on the 4-hour chart has diverged in favor of the bulls.
- A corrective bounce could be in the offing.
EUR/CHF's sell-off seems to have run its course and a corrective bounce could be in the offing, technical charts indicate
To start with, the hourly chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout, a bullish reversal pattern.
Further, the 4-hour chart relative strength index (RSI) has produced a bullish divergence, which occurs when the indicator prints higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price.
A bullish divergence indicates seller exhaustion and often paves the way for a corrective bounce. What's more, the 14-day RSI is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print.
So, it appears as though the sell-off the December 2019 high of 1.1027 has run out of steam at 1.0729 - the 33-month low reached on Monday.
The pair may rise to the descending 10-day average at 1.0771. The bearish view would be invalidated only if the spot manages to close above that bearish MA.
Hourly chart
Trend: Oversold bounce
Technical levels
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0745
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0827
|Daily SMA50
|1.0899
|Daily SMA100
|1.0926
|Daily SMA200
|1.1032
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.075
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1044
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0838
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends losses below 110.00 ahead of BOJ
The Japanese yen picks up fresh bids in the last minutes, dragging USD/JPY lower below the 110 level, as risk-off remains at full steam, indicated by a 0.40% drop in the S&P 500 futures and heavy losses in the US Treasury yields. Focus shifts to BOJ decision.
AUD/USD meets fresh supply, looks to test Monday's low
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure and nears Monday's low at 0.6855, as a risk-off wave grips Asia. The spot shrugged-off upbeat Australian weekly consumer confidence led steady recovery.
Central Banks to dominate FX
This week we see four key central bank decisions in the G10. Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Norges Bank and the ECB. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave rates and the 10 year yield target unchanged.
Gold spikes to fresh nine-day highs above $1565
Gold prices witnessed a spike to a fresh nine-day high of $1567.50, as the risk-off trades gathered steam across the board. The panic buying in gold can be seen on the Coronavirus outbreak scare, as the World Health Organization (WHO) is said to call an emergency meeting.
GBP/USD: Inside falling channel below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades near 1.3000 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair stays inside the monthly falling trend channel while also remaining below 200-bar SMA. With this, sellers keep eyes on December 23 low, near 1.2900.