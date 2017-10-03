EUR/CHF powerful rally threated

From an hourly perspective, the EUR/CHF has reached its highest momentum reading of the last 20 days of trading.



Recent EUR/CHF longs are speculative and likely vulnerable. Unless they are fed with comforting releases, a torrent of selling could very well ensue in the form of profit taking and/or forced liquidation.



With the fresh printed hourly MACD showing less acceleration, the prospect for a base building or correction in the near future looks to be quite realistic.

