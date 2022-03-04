EUR/CHF on the way to parity as markets drive euro over the abyss due to Ukraine crisis

- EUR/CHF is on the way to parity as the euro gets crushed.
- US NFP data was very strong, as expected, sending the US dollar to fresh highs.
EUR/CHF has reached a new low at 1.0025 on the back of the stellar US Nonfarm Payrolls report which has propelled the greenback to a fresh high and sent the euro into the abyss where it touches 1.0885 vs the US dollar, breaking 1.0900.
The US jobs data arrived as follows:
- US Change in Nonfarm Payrolls Feb: 678K (est 423K; prev 467K).
- US Unemployment Rate Feb: 3.8% (est 3.9%; prev 4.0%).
- US Average Hourly Earnings (Y/Y) Feb: 5.1% (est 5.8%; prev 5.7%).
- US Average Hourly Earnings (M/M) Feb: 0.0% (est 0.5%; prev 0.7%).
The DXY is now trading around the highs of the day at 98.916 as markets price in a Federal Reserve rate hike. However, the week is also ending on a risk-off note and this is crushing the euro.
''There is now really nothing in the way of support until the April 2020 low near 1.0725 and then the March 2020 low near 1.0635,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said.
In terms of the Federal Reserve the analysts said, ''given the heightened uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine crisis, we think 50 bp would simply be too aggressive at the moment. WIRP suggests zero odds of a 50 bp move and so the Fed does not have to feel that it has to do 50 bp just to meet market expectations,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said.
''The Fed can then wait nearly two months until the May 3-4 FOMC meeting to see how the crisis has impacted the US economy before deciding on its next move. If circumstances warrant, the Fed could always move intra-meeting but that seems unlikely right now.''
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0037
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0128
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.26
|Today daily open
|1.0165
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.043
|Daily SMA50
|1.0413
|Daily SMA100
|1.0465
|Daily SMA200
|1.0654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.016
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0466
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0279
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0612
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0279
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.