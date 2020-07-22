EUR/CHF in multi-week highs near 1.0800

EUR/CHF moves higher and approaches the 1.08 barrier.

Upside momentum in EUR, risk trends bolster the climb.

ECB’s C.Lagarde, De Guindos next on tap in the calendar.

The selling pressure around the Swiss franc is picking up pace and is lifting EUR/CHF to fresh multi-day peaks in the boundaries of 1.08 the figure on Wednesday.

EUR/CHF challenges monthly highs near 1.08

The generalized upbeat mood in the risk-associated universe has been the exclusive driver of the investors’ exodus from the safe havens in past weeks, encouraging EUR/CHF to rebound sharply from July’s low in the 1.06 neighbourhood.

Also adding to CHF-weakness, political jitters within the euro area now look subsided in response to the recent deal to fund the post-pandemic recovery in the EU with €750 billion (€390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans). The so-called European Recovery Fund will be now voted at the European Parliament.

It is worth recalling that the franc often is a pretty good barometer of the political scenario in the UE, apart from its safe haven condition.

Later in the docket, ECB’s Christine Lagarde will participate in a Washington Post Live event, while Luis De Guindos will speak at an online annual US-EU Symposium.

EUR/CHF significant levels

As of writing the cross is gaining 0.36% at 1.0794 and a surpass of 1.0818 (23.6% Fibo of the May-June rally) would expose 1.0915 (2020 high Jun.5) and then 1.1033 (monthly high Dec.13 2019). On the other hand, the immediate support is located at 1.0730 (200-day SMA) ahead of 1.0663 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0601 (monthly low Jul.10).