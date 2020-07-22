EUR/CHF in multi-week highs near 1.0800

- EUR/CHF moves higher and approaches the 1.08 barrier.
- Upside momentum in EUR, risk trends bolster the climb.
- ECB’s C.Lagarde, De Guindos next on tap in the calendar.
The selling pressure around the Swiss franc is picking up pace and is lifting EUR/CHF to fresh multi-day peaks in the boundaries of 1.08 the figure on Wednesday.
EUR/CHF challenges monthly highs near 1.08
The generalized upbeat mood in the risk-associated universe has been the exclusive driver of the investors’ exodus from the safe havens in past weeks, encouraging EUR/CHF to rebound sharply from July’s low in the 1.06 neighbourhood.
Also adding to CHF-weakness, political jitters within the euro area now look subsided in response to the recent deal to fund the post-pandemic recovery in the EU with €750 billion (€390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans). The so-called European Recovery Fund will be now voted at the European Parliament.
It is worth recalling that the franc often is a pretty good barometer of the political scenario in the UE, apart from its safe haven condition.
Later in the docket, ECB’s Christine Lagarde will participate in a Washington Post Live event, while Luis De Guindos will speak at an online annual US-EU Symposium.
EUR/CHF significant levels
As of writing the cross is gaining 0.36% at 1.0794 and a surpass of 1.0818 (23.6% Fibo of the May-June rally) would expose 1.0915 (2020 high Jun.5) and then 1.1033 (monthly high Dec.13 2019). On the other hand, the immediate support is located at 1.0730 (200-day SMA) ahead of 1.0663 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0601 (monthly low Jul.10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
