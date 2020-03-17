EUR/CHF: Daily RSI has not confirmed the 1.0538 low – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF recently failed ahead of the 55 day ma, currently at 1.0692, and remains under pressure while capped here, in the opinion of Karen Jones from Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“The sell-off to the low of 1.0538 has not been confirmed by the daily RSI, which has diverged and we would allow for some near term consolidation ahead of losses to 1.0250/35, a long term Fibo and April 2015 low.”
“Above the 55 day ma would allow for a test of the 1.0812 September low.”
“In order to negate downside pressure longer term the cross will need to regain the 1.1058 October high on a daily chart closing basis to generate some upside interest.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
