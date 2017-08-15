EUR/CHF could see 1.20 next year – Danske Bank

EUR/CHF could see 1.20 next year – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
According to Jakob Christensen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, the cross is expected to test the key 1.20 area at some point in 2018.
Key Quotes
“Finally on the majors, we note that the SNB has seemingly ceased to intervene during the latest EUR/CHF uptick as the weekly sight deposit figures revealed yesterday; this suggests SNB is growing more comfortable with CHF levels but we still think the SNB will prefer to see 1.20 (not to be seen until 2018 at the earliest in our view) in the cross before starting to talk about an exit from negative rates”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.