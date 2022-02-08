EUR/CHF consolidates in mid-1.0500s as more cautious ECB rhetoric takes sting out of tightening bets

- EUR/CHF consolidated in the mid-1.0500s on Tuesday, finding support ahead of the 1.0520 area but unable to test 1.0600 again.
- A more dovish tone to ECB rhetoric this week versus last has taken the sting out of ECB tightening bets.
EUR/CHF consolidated in the mid-1.0500s on Tuesday, with buying interest coming into play upon a dip back towards support in the form of the earlier 2022 highs around 1.0520 mark. Meanwhile, the pair was never able to muster a meaningful push back towards earlier weekly highs at 1.0600 reached in the immediate aftermath of the ECB’s hawkish shift last week. That can likely be explained by the fact that, this week, ECB speakers have sought to strike a more balanced tone in order to push back against what ECB’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Tuesday said was an over-the-top market reaction last week.
ECB members, including President Christine Lagarde herself, have sought to emphasise that the bank might be headed towards policy tightening, and that could mean a hike later this year, but would not rush to conclusions. Meanwhile, Lagarde and others were keen to emphasise that while policy normalisation is on the table (i.e. returning rates to “neutral”), policy tightening (raisine rates above “neutral”) most certainly is not. This week’s rhetoric has taken the sting out of market pricing, which was implying the possibility of a rate move as soon as July.
EUR/CHF will be watching a speech from the ECB’s Chief Economist Philip Lane on Thursday, where he will likely echo, or might even take a more dovish line, than Lagarde. Further dovishness may continue to dent the euro and that might mean EUR/CHF continues to pull back from earlier weekly highs and actually tests support at 1.0520.
Longer-term, if the now expected ECB hawkish shift in its inflation forecasts and rate guidance is forthcoming at the March meeting, that might argue for a higher EUR/CHF. That would certainly make the SNB happy. But continued higher inflation in the Eurozone versus low inflation Switzerland means that as the value of each euro is eroded at a faster pace than each Swiss franc, the medium-term direction for the pair may continue to be lower.
EUR/Chf
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0562
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0425
|Daily SMA50
|1.0414
|Daily SMA100
|1.0531
|Daily SMA200
|1.0703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0607
|Previous Daily Low
|1.055
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0603
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0363
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0512
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds about 1.1400 but buyers are losing interest
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1410 price zone, down for a second consecutive day. Comments from ECB’s Villeroy undermined the shared currency noting that markets may have overreacted to Lagarde’s words.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after rising above 1.3550
GBP/USD rose above 1.3550 on Tuesday but lost its traction in the early trading hours of the NA session. The greenback holds its ground against its rivals after the data from the US showed that the trade deficit widened to $101,4 billion in December.
Gold hovers around fortnight high above $1,800 amid market’s indecision
Gold bulls take a breather around $1,826 as Asian traders roll up their sleeves for Wednesday’s work, after witnessing a three-day uptrend. The precious metal stays near the fortnight light flashed the previous day amid broadly weaker USD.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto profit-taking starts before new uptrend
Bitcoin price action faced expected profit-taking and resistance at the $45,000 value area. Ethereum price, like Bitcoin, faces some profit-taking after a significant recovery rally. XRP price gained more than 21% on Monday.
Optimism ahead of FED and inflation data
We're seeing further signs of stabilization in the markets on Tuesday, as the relatively peaceful start to the week continues. It's been a wild start to the year and it seems investors are embracing the less intense start to the week, probably with an eye on what's to come over the next couple of days.