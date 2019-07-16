EUR/CHF: Closing in on levels where SNB might step in – Danske Bank

The Danske Bank analysts offer their outlook on the EUR/CHF cross amid expectations of Swiss National Bank (SNB) intervention.

Key Quotes:

“EUR/CHF is closing in on levels where SNB might step in, which could limit USD/CHF downside.

Our medium-term bias remains for the cross to edge higher on fundamentals but risks remain skewed towards CHF strength near term, as monetary-policy constraints bite and central-bank credibility is set to be tested.

We keep our near-term forecast of EUR/CHF at 1.11 in 1M and 1.11 in 3M and stress that risks to this are asymmetric and on the downside here; we keep our 6M and 12M forecasts unchanged at 1.13 and 1.15, respectively.”