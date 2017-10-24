EUR/CHF: Caution is in order - Natixis

EUR/CHF: Caution is in order - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
Caution is in order as the EUR/CHF cross is flirting again with major technical thresholds, already tested on September 22, around 1.1614-1.1630 (weekly parabolic), according to Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“The break of these resistances would unleash strong upside potential, suggesting a lasting recovery towards 1.1750-1.1770 (weekly Bollinger upper band) ahead of 1.1830-1.1850 (Fibonacci extensions) and the 1.20 psychological barrier.”
“Against this backdrop, dips to 1.1474-1.1490 even to 1.1415 would be seen as corrective.”
