EUR: Can the ECB curb the market’s QE taper enthusiasm? - ING

EUR: Can the ECB curb the market’s QE taper enthusiasm? - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Despite a slightly higher than expected headline EZ CPI release, the bullish EUR momentum took a bit of a setback yesterday as headlines stating that some ECB members are becoming concerned over the strength of the currency crossed the newswires, explains Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“We doubt if anyone was genuinely surprised by this; the pace of the EUR rally since July will surely be a factor for the Governing Council at the ECB meeting next week, although we are wary of the central bank’s ability to credibly talk down the currency. Speeches by the ECB’s Nowotny and Constancio today may not offer a sneak peek given the “quiet period” ahead of the Sep meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.