EUR: Can it survive a Draghi hit? - ING

EUR: Can it survive a Draghi hit? - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Given the Jackson Hole line-up, with President Draghi not due to speak until late Friday after European trading hours, it seems that some market participants may be slightly wary of being caught short euros in case the ECB chief does spring a surprise policy announcement, according to Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“EUR/$ may move higher into the event, although we now see greater risks of a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ reaction. It is difficult to see President Draghi exceeding the intrinsic QE taper expectations priced into the euro, while he could choose to repeat the Governing Council’s concerns over currency markets front-running ECB policy normalisation. EUR/$ in this scenario moves lower post-Jackson Hole, or fails to push much higher under a weak $.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.