EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Hovers around 1.4425 failing to break resistance at 1.4460

- EUR/CAD begins the Asian session up, 0.03% amid CAD weakness across the board.
- EUR/CAD Technical outlook: The pair is trapped within the 1.4292-1.4441 range, but it is closing to the top of the range.
- EUR/CAD: It has a downward bias in the mid-term, but support around the 1.4290’s could cap any downward move.
The EUR/CAD pair begins the Asian Pacific session on the right foot, advances 0.03%, trading at 1.4425 at the time of writing. On Tuesday, the market mood was in risk-off mode as portrayed by major US equity indices finishing in the red, losing between 0.31% and 0.71%. Also, in the FX market, risk-averse conditions boosted safe-haven currencies, like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.
On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar benefitted throughout the Asian and the European session, as witnessed by the EUR/CAD sliding towards 1.4391. But, once American traders got to their desks, the shared currency edged higher, propelled by gains in the EUR/USD pair. Contrarily, the Loonie depreciated against the greenback, which ultimately weighed on the EUR/CAD pair.
EUR/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The daily chart depicts that the pair as of yesterday is trapped on the October 27 price action within the 1.4292-1.4441 range. The daily moving averages (DMA’s) above the spot price indicate the pair has a downward bias. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 46, confirms the mid-term bias, so EUR/CAD sellers could be found around the 1.4400 area, as It was tested three times before.
Nevertheless, the EUR/CAD pair has been trading near the top of the October 27 high in the last four days, so the near-term trend appears to be tilted to the upside. In the outcome of an upward break, above the latter, the first resistance level would be the May 12 low at 1.4581. A breach of that level could expose the 50-DMA at 1.4617.
On the flip side, to resume the downward bias, EUR/CAD sellers would need to reclaim the 1.4300 figure. In that outcome, the following demand zone would be February 16, 2020, low at 1.4263.
EUR/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4425
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.4421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4377
|Daily SMA50
|1.4645
|Daily SMA100
|1.4721
|Daily SMA200
|1.4835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.438
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4297
|Previous Monthly High
|1.476
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.4294
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4415
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4402
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4446
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.447
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to recover beyond 1.1600
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1590, little changed on a daily basis. Dollar up on risk aversion, but with the advance limited by softening US government bond yields.
GBP/USD set to end the session flat in mid-1.3500s ahead key US, UK data looms
It’s been a subdued session for GBP/USD, with the pair set to end the session flat in the 1.3560s, having swung between highs above 1.3600 to lows in the 1.3520s. The seemed to attract selling interest at the 1.3600 level, given that it also coincides nicely with last Tuesday’s low.
Gold looking to extend its rally beyond September high
Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on to modest intraday gains. The American dollar started the day with a tepid tone but recovered its poise as the US session developed.
XRP is breaking out, targets $2.5
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple looks primed to resume its uptrend.
Brexit angst is heating-up: GBP traders be warned
The start of the week came with renewed fears of a Brexit showdown as the Uk threatened to trigger emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit divorce deal known as Article 16.