EUR/AUD Price Analysis: downside running out of steam, 50% mean reversion is a meanwhile target

- EUR/AUD is overstretched to the downside and due a bullish correction.
- Bulls have a 50% man reversion in their sights ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement target.
- Bears seek a brak of a long term support structure.
Long Term Support Structure
The bears are held up ahead of a long term support structure although buy stop liquidity may be targetted before another impulse to the downside will be in play.
Bulls Target 1.6280 50% Fibo'
A daily doji confirms an upside bias and the overextension as the sellers dry up.
Bulls Target 1.6280 61.8% Fibo'
The buy stop liquidity is located in the make of break zone and ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
