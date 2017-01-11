EUR/Asia crosses: Further weakness – ANZ

EUR/Asia crosses: Further weakness – ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ANZ suggest that they had been bullish on EUR/Asia since the French Presidential elections in April 2017 and although they still hold a long-term constructive view on the EUR as the ECB proceeds to normalise monetary policy in the coming years, they expect the recent retreat in EUR/Asia crosses to continue into early 2018.
Key Quotes
“On the technical front, after peaking in September, our EUR/Asia index is now breaking below the 100-day moving average, the first time since last April.”
“We also expect risk reversals in EUR/Asia crosses to retrace lower in the near term. Currently, the skew in the risk reversals modestly favours EUR calls. Even though we don’t expect risk reversals to turn deep into negative territory to favour EUR puts as seen earlier this year, some easing is likely in the near term.”
“Meanwhile, volatility in the crosses, which has been on a downtrend in the past two months, could remain soft. Now that some key events (ECB meeting and, in Asia, China’s Party Congress and MAS policy review) are out of the way, one main event which could still drive up volatility is geopolitical risks, particularly on the Korean Peninsula.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.