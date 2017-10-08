EUR appreciation is unlikely to be sufficient to result in ECB rate cut - Goldman

EUR appreciation is unlikely to be sufficient to result in ECB rate cut - GoldmanBy Eren Sengezer
"Recent Euro appreciation raises the issue of how the ECB may respond to exchange rate strength," Goldman Sachs said in a recent report.
Key takeaways:
- While we have argued that a stronger Euro is the most likely potential trigger for a policy rate cut, at least thus far the magnitude of the appreciation is unlikely to be sufficient to result in an ECB rate cut
- We continue to expect the ECB to indicate in the autumn that its asset purchases will be spread over a longer period than market expectations
- ECB is likely to reiterate its expectation that rate increases will only take place after asset purchases have ended
