EU Winter 2017 Eco Forecasts: All EU member states' economies set to grow in 2016, 2017 & 2018

The European Commission publishes on Monday; its latest winter 2017 economic forecasts for the Euro area economies over the next two years.

Key Highlights:

Eurozone 2017 growth forecast revised to 1.6% (prev 1.5%), 2018 to 1.8% (prev 1.7%)

Eurozone 2017 CPI forecast seen at 1.7% (prev 1.4%), 2018 forecast maintained at 1.4%

Eurozone 2017 unemployment seen falling to 9.6% (prev 10%), 2018 seen at 9.1%

UK 2017 economic growth seen slowing to 1.5% (prev 2.0%), 2018 at 1.2%