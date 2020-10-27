EU warns there won't be enough COVID-19 vaccines before end of 2021 – Reuters

"There will not be sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the entire population before the end of 2021," a European Commission official told diplomats from EU states, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a person who attended the meeting.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair, which dropped to a daily lof of 1.1796 earlier in the day, was up 0.18% on the day at 1.1830.