EU: UK has not raised with EU side idea that Brexit bill would be lower in case of no-deal

A spokeswoman for the European Commission crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that it was essential for the EU to settle the account before starting a new relationship with the United Kingdom after Brexit.

"The UK has not raised with EU side idea that the Brexit bill would be lower in case of a no-deal departure," the spokeswoman added. "The EU's position all commitments that were taken by 28 member states should be honoured, also and especially in no-deal Brexit scenario."

The British pound didn't react to these comments and the GBP/USD pair was moving sideways in the lower half of its daily range near 1.2240.