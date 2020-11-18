EU trade negotiators to update member states on Brexit on Friday - Reuters

According to a Reuters report – citing two diplomatic sources – EU negotiators are due to update envoys of the bloc's 27 member states on the latest in trade talks with Britain at 0700 GMT on Friday. The sources further said that the negotiating team of Michel Barnier could still cancel the closed-door briefing depending on how talks with the UK are going.

The headlines did little to influence the British pound, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. The pair was last seen trading near one-week tops, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.