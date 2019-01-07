EU top jobs consideration: Timmermans for the commission, EPP (Weber) for the Parliament - FT

The Financial Times (FT) is out with the latest update on the EU Council’s top jobs, citing that “approaching 4am (local time) and Plan Frans is alive and kicking. Under new configuration being considered by #euco, Timmermans takes the commission, EPP (Weber) in the Parliament, and EPP in the Council. The liberals take the High Rep and Macron wants a French woman at the ECB (Lagarde?)”.

This confirms the earlier headlines by BBC News that Mr. Tusk was proposing Mr. Timmermans for the top job, as part of a balanced package.

Meanwhile, the EUR keeps the offered tone intact amid no decision on Brussels’s top jobs so far, leaving EUR/USD in lows around 1.1350.