EU to warn business not to expect help over a no-deal Brexit – Financial Times

The Financial Times came out with a news report conveying that the EU will say do not expect any help to cushion the impact of a no-deal Brexit. Companies should "take advantage of the extra time" to prepare.

The news quoted sources saying that the commission told a closed-door meeting of national officials last week that the probability of a no-deal exit had increased given the announcements made in the Tory leadership contest.

With Theresa May’s forced exit from the PM post, the majority of the front runners are those who supported hard Brexit in the past, which in turn might have pushed the EU towards the action.