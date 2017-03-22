EU to threaten Britain with court action if Theresa May refuses to pay £50bn Brexit divorce bill

According to leaked papers, Britain will be threatened with court action by the EU if it tries to walk away without paying a £50 billion “divorce bill”, the Telegraph reports.

The leaked document was obtained by the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant.

Key Points:

A draft copy of the EU’s negotiating strategy for the forthcoming Brexit talks discusses taking Britain to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

It quotes an official as saying that if Britain refuses to pay, “in that case it is, see you in The Hague!”

The EU strategy will also insist that access to the single market will only be granted if freedom of movement remains.