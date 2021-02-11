EU to seal deal with Novavax for COVID-19 vaccine supply this week or next – Reuters

The European Union (EU) is closing in on a coronavirus vaccine supply deal with Novavax, which is likely to be finalized this week or next, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an EU official familiar with the matter.

"Talks with Novavax have intensified and we aim to agree the contract this week or next," the official told Reuters.

Back in December, the EU reached a preliminary agreement with the American company for 100 million doses with the option of an additional 100 million doses.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be impacting market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was up 0.26% on the day at 3,657.