EU to delay UK access decision for euro clearing due to Internal Markets Bill – Reuters

The European Union is planning to delay the decision on allowing the UK to continue clearing euro transactions for EU-based clients due to concerns over the UK's intention to break the Withdrawal Agreement with the Internal Markets Bill, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a derivatives industry source.

The EU is expected to make the decision on clearing toward the end of September, the source further told Reuters.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.15% on the day at 6,041.