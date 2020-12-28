EU to complete distribution of 200 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines by September 2021

A spokesperson for the European Commission said on Monday that the distribution of first 200 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to EU countries is scheduled to be completed by September 2021, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having an impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2205.

Meanwhile, the market mood remains upbeat with the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes gaining 0.95% and 1.55%, respectively.