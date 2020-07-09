EU to ask G20 to reconfirm importance of central bank independence worldwide – Reuters

European Union finance ministers will urge G20 to support stronger international cooperation on monetary and fiscal policy to counter the COVID-19 crisis, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an internal EU document.

Key takeaways

"EU wants G20 to reconfirm the importance of central bank independence worldwide."

"EU to call on G20 to focus on green, digital opportunities in shaping global post-COVID recovery."

"EU still wants a global deal on digital tax to be reached this year."

"G20 countries should not roll back financial reforms during the pandemic."

"Work on stablecoins and on the transition away from libor should firmly remain on G20 agenda."

Market reaction

These remarks were largely ignored by market participants.