EU to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on December 23 – Reuters

The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on December 23rd, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a German government source.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following this headline. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.65% on a daily basis at13,310 and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was gaining 0.46% at 3,520.

Meanwhile, the shared currency clings to modest daily gains against the greenback during the European trading hours. At the moment, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.13% at 1.2160.