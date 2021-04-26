EU sues AstraZeneca over delays in delivering coronavirus vaccines – Reuters

The European Commission has decided to sue AstraZeneca due to delays in vaccine deliveries and the company's failure to come up with a reliable strategy regarding future deliveries, as reported by Reuters.

"The member states are fully in line in support of the legal action," the European Commission further noted.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.3902.